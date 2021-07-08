Cancel
South Haven, MI

Police Investigate Shooting In South Haven

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Haven Police Department says a dispute led to a man being fatally shot on Thursday. The department was called about shots fired in the area of Elkenburg Park around 12:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find a vehicle crashed in the parking lot of the Pizza Hut on LaGrange Street. A search then began for suspects, and nearby schools were locked down. Police Chief Natalie Thompson said tips were already coming in from the public and the suspects and victim knew each other. Police are still looking for the suspects.

