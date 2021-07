The LA Galaxy got a taste of what the next month will look like for them on Wednesday, with a lineup against FC Dallas missing several key players. Sebastian Lletget played one final game before heading back out on international duty, and Chicharito was missing due to injury, but the group as constituted stepped up, with newcomers Rayan Raveloson and Kevin Cabral opening their scoring accounts in MLS and Chicharito’s replacement on the night, Ethan Zubak, adding another goal in the 3-1 win with a real heads-up play.