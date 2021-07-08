Family of man that built century-old iconic mansion in Wittenberg gather for reunion, tour

WITTENBERG, Wis. (WSAW) - Nearly 50 descendants of one of Wittenberg’s more notable residents returned to the iconic home he built nearly a century ago. Relatives of Fred Kersten gathered at the pink mansion on Webb Street Thursday morning to see the homes incredible transformation. Kersten came to Wittenberg at the age of 16 from Germany and later built the home. The home sat vacant for nearly 25 years after his death and was in need of repairs. Two separate families, unrelated to Kersten, had a major role in its restoration.