Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brewers' Hoby Milner: Sent to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Milner was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Milner made two relief appearances with the major-league club after he was recalled Friday, and he allowed four hits and a walk while striking out two across a scoreless inning. The southpaw has tossed 11.1 scoreless innings in the minors this season, and he'll return to the Triple-A club ahead of the All-Star break. Right-hander Jandel Gustave will remain in the major-league bullpen after he served as the 27th man in Wednesday's doubleheader.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Jandel Gustave
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Triple A#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleacher Report

One Realistic Trade Each MLB Team Should Make Before Deadline

Colorado's Trevor StoryDavid Zalubowski/Associated Press. Major League Baseball's All-Star Game is less than a week away, and that means we are less than a week from entering the heart of trade-rumors season. The second half of July is always full of dugout hug watches, fake Ken Rosenthal Twitter accounts, and equal parts breaking news and wild speculation as we try to get a sense of which teams are buying and selling before the July 31 deadline.
MLBSportsGrid

Blue Jays Acquire Relief Help In Trade With The Brewers

The Toronto Blue Jays announced they’d acquired relievers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis from the Milwaukee Brewers. First baseman Rowdy Tellez will leave Toronto for Milwaukee to complete the trade. Toronto is four games out of a wild card spot, and while their bullpen is 12th with a 3.92 ERA, they’re also two games under .500 at is 17-19.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: 4 positions they could target at trade deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers are sitting pretty at the top of the National League Central division. After a three-game sweep over the second-placed Cincinnati Reds, they hold a seven-game lead heading into the latter part of July. However, they have their sights set much higher than a simple division crown. Milwaukee...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Grade the Milwaukee Brewers first half of the season

The Brewers have played 92 games out of their 162 games this season. When the season resumes on Friday, they will have 70 games remaining to put themselves in position to make the postseason. Earlier this season (on May 24), we asked you for a Yes/No approval for members of management & the coaching staff. Here’s how you voted:
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: 4 Relief Pitchers to Target via Trade in 2021

The MLB trade deadline is about a week and a half away, and for the Milwaukee Brewers, they’ve already been quite active on the trade market this season, trading away Orlando Arcia, acquiring Willy Adames and Trevor Richards, then trading away Richards recently for Rowdy Tellez. And it’s quite likely that they aren’t done yet.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Trade Rumors: Brewers will try to add multiple relievers before deadline

There’s little doubt David Stearns and Matt Arnold are confident in their ability to churn out quality relief arms. They’ve used that depth and confidence in arm development to make deals to address other weak spots on the roster — namely in the Willy Adames trade — while the bullpen has largely kept chugging along with quality outings.
MLBESPN

Keller, Royals complete season sweep of Brewers with 6-3 win

MILWAUKEE --  Brad Keller is doing his part to make sure the Kansas City Royals withstand the injuries that have decimated their starting rotation. Keller earned his first win in over six weeks Wednesday to help the Royals complete a season sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-3 victory.
MLBkrcgtv.com

Royals top Brewers 5-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 Tuesday in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals. “Hopefully we come out tomorrow after a Bucks win and...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Tyler Black: Lands with Brewers at 33rd overall

The Brewers have selected Black with the 33rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. Black is a fantasy-over-reality prospect, showcasing big power with a strong hit tool during his freshman and junior years at Wright State. He hasn't faced great competition and has played in some pretty hitter-friendly parks, so we can't read too much into his gaudy numbers (slashed .383/.496/.683 this year), but his 52:84 K:BB in 113 college games was very impressive. Black is not very athletic and won't provide much defensive value as fringe-average defender at second base, but he has big-time bat speed and easy plus power to the pull side.
MLBCBS Sports

Milwaukee Brewers

Small (finger), who was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, won't throw for at least two weeks before being re-evaluated, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Once he's cleared to throw again, Small will need additional time to ramp up for starting duty, so he could...
MLBWNCY

Brewers complete sweep of Cincinnati

(METRO/LEARFIELD) – The Brewers opened up the second half of the season with a series sweep against the Reds in Cincinnati. They blanked the Reds 8-0 on Sunday with Willy Adames, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Tyrone Taylor each posting two-RBI games. Corbin Burnes earned the win after tossing eight-and-a-third scoreless...
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Pushed back with fingernail issue

Lauer is dealing with a fingernail issue, but manager Craig Counsell said the lefty will be ready to start Wednesday against the Royals, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Lauer swapped spots in the Brewers' second-half pitching schedule with Brett Anderson, who will get the nod Tuesday. The issue doesn't sound like it's particularly serious, so the Brewers will deploy Lauer in hopes that he can continue his form from his final three starts before the All-Star break, a stretch in which he allowed just two runs in 18.1 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Brewers' Brad Boxberger: Able to throw

Boxberger (shoulder) played catch Tuesday so the team could evaluate him, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Boxberger pitched in the first two games of the second half but left Saturday's contest with the shoulder issue. It's good news that he hasn't been shut down completely, but the Brewers won't know whether he needs a trip to the injured list until they see how his shoulder responds to the throwing session.
MLBMining Journal

Road success key to Milwaukee Brewers taking command in NL Central

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are returning home with the biggest division lead of any National League team, but it’s their success away from Milwaukee that has helped them build a seven-game cushion. Milwaukee’s weekend sweep at NL Central rival Cincinnati improved the Brewers’ road record to 29-18, the best...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ryan O’Hearn’s pinch-hit HR boosts Royals over Brewers

Ryan O'Hearn ripped a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the seventh inning to propel the Kansas City Royals to a 5-2 interleague victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday afternoon. Michael A. Taylor reached on an infield single to open the seventh when his slow roller down the third-base line...
MLB975thefanatic.com

5 Phillies That Could Be On The Move At The Trade Deadline

Yesterday we took a look at some affordable trade targets for the Phillies that they could target if they end up being buyers ahead of the July 30th trade deadline. The fact is, and we saw an example of it last night in the team’s 8-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs, there’s an equally good chance Dave Dombrowski will be selling at the end of this month. There’s an interesting balance to be found with this Phillies team, which sometimes seems significantly closer to competing than others, but there are a few players that could potentially be traded before the month is over. If the Phils hit a slide, these names very well may be on the backs of some other jerseys in August.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy