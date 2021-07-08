Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cubs' Ian Happ: On bench Thursday

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Happ is not in the lineup Thursday against the Phillies. Happ has a .517 OPS in 32 games since the start of June and will take a seat for the third time in the past four games. Rafael Ortega will receive his second straight start in center field Thursday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Rafael Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Phillies#Ops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cubs 7, Cardinals 6: The biggest ninth-inning comeback in 42 years

As was once said on “The Simpsons”... That’s unpossible!. Behind by five runs entering the ninth inning in St. Louis Tuesday evening, the Cubs pulled off a crazy six-run rally and defeated the Cardinals 7-6. As you might have heard on the broadcast, that was the first time any Cubs team had accomplished that feat — winning a game they had been behind five runs after eight innings — since April 29, 1979. (I’ll have more to say about that game later.)
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: How much more failure can we expect from Ian Happ?

Watching the first two games of this weekend’s Chicago Cubs-Arizona Diamondbacks series has reminded me of something I was wondering before the All-Star Break: Why is Ian Happ ever in the starting lineup for the Cubs?. In my opinion, Happ, without a doubt, is the greatest disappointment for the Cubs...
MLBarcamax.com

Ian Happ sticking to the process as he tries to get on track at the plate, but results haven't followed for Cubs outfielder

PHOENIX — The Chicago Cubs came into the season envisioning Ian Happ as their everyday center fielder and a regular in the leadoff spot. More than halfway through the season, however, Happ still is trying to get into an offensive groove. The Joc Pederson trade presents an opportunity for Happ to earn more consistent playing time. He started in left field in the Cubs’ first two games after the All-Star break and is trying to turn around a performance that features a .184 average, .295 on-base percentage, .329 slugging percentage and 73 OPS+ through 78 games.
MLBFox News

Cubs rally with six runs in ninth inning, beat Cardinals 7-6

Ian Happ said he was being "selectively aggressive" with the game on the line. The Chicago outfielder triggered a six-run rally in the ninth inning, and the Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 in a matchup of NL Central rivals. Chicago snapped a two-game losing streak by rallying against...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (7/21/21): Ortega Leads Off, Happ in LF, Hendricks Pitching

What will the Cubs do for an encore after completing a wild comeback last night? Ideally, they’ll just hang a giant crooked number on the Cardinals right out of the gate. That might just start with Rafael Ortega, who is leading off and playing center in this one after displaying solid batsmanship over the last week and beyond.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Sitting once again

Happ is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals. Having failed to crack the starting lineup in three straight games, Happ appears to have lost his grip on an everyday role. At this point, he seems to be sharing center-field duties with Jake Marisnick and Rafael Ortega, both of whom have displayed more offensive competence than Happ, who's hitting .180. Ortega is starting in center field and batting eighth Tuesday.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Happ fighting down stretch to stay in Cubs' plans, uniform

ST. LOUIS — It’s not just Kris Bryant and Javy Báez. And it’s not just the trade deadline and free agency. With last week’s trade of Joc Pederson, the clock began ticking louder on the Cubs futures of all but a few first- and second-year players and maybe Kyle Hendricks as the front office shines its brightest scrutiny in at least seven years on its roster.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Ian Happ Playing for Survival With Team Down Stretch

ST. LOUIS — It’s not just Kris Bryant and Javy Báez. And it’s not just the trade deadline and free agency. With last week’s trade of Joc Pederson, the clock began ticking louder on the Cubs futures of all but a few first- and second-year players and maybe Kyle Hendricks as the front office shines its brightest scrutiny in at least seven years on its roster.
MLBnumberfire.com

Ian Happ in center field for Cubs on Saturday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Happ will man center field on Saturday night after Jake Marisnick was sent to the bench. In a matchup against left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim, our models project Happ to score 8.7 FanDuel points at...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBcubsinsider.com

The Rundown: Hendricks Trade Could Accelerate Retool, Schwarber Still Connected to Cubs Fans, Alonso Wins Derby, Mancini a Hero

“Woah, we’re halfway there, livin’ on a prayer. Take my hand, we’ll make it I swear.” – Bon Jovi, Livin’ On a Prayer. Though Jed Hoyer has yet to make a midseason trade, it almost feels like Kris Bryant, Javier Báez, and Anthony Rizzo are already gone. Rumors abound regarding the Cubs’ big three and it’s just too bad we’ve heard nary a peep about potential trades involving Ian Happ, Jake Arrieta, Zach Davies, and Eric Sogard. In fact, that quartet may well represent the team’s star power come July 31. Yikes, you thought things were bad now.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On bench Friday

Herrera is not in the lineup Friday against the Red Sox. Herrera rejoined the lineup Thursday after sitting out the previous two contests with ankle and wrist issues, and he'll head back to the bench for Friday's series opener. Travis Jankowski will take over in center field for the Phillies.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Cubs-Cardinals series finale postponed

Sunday’s Cubs-Cardinals series finale was postponed around two hours before the scheduled first pitch due to inclement weather. The game will be made up Sept. 24 as part of a split doubleheader. With no game Sunday, the Cubs enter the all-star break 44-46 and below .500 heading into the midsummer...
MLBbleachernation.com

Watch the Cubs Complete Their Historic Ninth Inning Rally in St. Louis

Truly, I’m flabbergasted. I don’t think I’ve ever used that word seriously and meant it, but tonight … it just feels right. After losing Kris Bryant (hamstring) in the fifth inning while managing just a measly three hits and one run before the ninth, the Cubs managed to come back from a 6-1 one deficit against the Cardinals *in St. Louis* for one of the most astonishing comebacks I’ve seen them complete. Sure, it started with some extra luck (a dropped third strike and a single with an error gave the Cubs runners on first and third with no outs), but after that the Cubs went walk-walk-strikeout-walk-single-double, scoring SIX runs and taking the lead back from the Cardinals, before Craig Kimbrel shut them down in the 9th.
MLBchicitysports.com

Kris Bryant “as good as gone” per one MLB insider

The MLB Trade Deadline is over a week away and the rumors are still buzzing surrounding the Chicago Cubs and their slew of players including Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo. And on Tuesday, another insider made his prediction for one of those four players. Insider Jeff...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez is not worth the contract he wants

The Chicago Cubs are in a very difficult position. They are not a good baseball team and their superstars that helped them win the World Series in 2016 are all on expiring contracts at the same time. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant could all be traded if they don’t sign extensions before the deadline next week. None of them have been good enough to warrant some of the money that they believe they deserve either which makes things even worse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy