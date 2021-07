Sorry. I am no longer a responsible adult. Retirement has clouded my sense of duty. Deal with it...or not. So this is kinda a mixed bag. I'll basically review the seven game series with the Reds, which if it were a World Series would brand Cincinnati as the biggest chokers of all time. I mean, jeesh. Take three of four at your opponents park and go home needing just one win to claim the midseason title, and you get swept. Two tough, close games where you can't pull it out, and then just roll over and play dead in the last one.