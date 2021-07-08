Cancel
Fundraising begins to expand Rudy Lozano branch of Chicago Public Library

By Nichole Shaw
Chicago Sun-Times
 13 days ago
Pilsen community leaders announced an $8 million fundraising campaign Thursday to expand the Rudy Lozano branch of the Chicago Public Library. The expansion plan includes a second floor, an archival room of local leaders, a larger exhibit about Lozano, conference rooms, private rooms and additional parking. The archival room will focus on highlighting the history of Latino people and important leaders.

