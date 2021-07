Are Florence Pugh and Zach Braff already married? One report says the Black Widow star got married in secret to her boyfriend, Braff. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Star, a friend of Pugh may have accidentally spilled the beans about a secret marriage. In a happy birthday post, one of Pugh’s friends referred to Pugh as “FPB,” which many believe stands for “Florence Pugh Braff.” The poster then edited the post to “FP” and said FPB was only a nickname. The cat was out of the bag though, and Pugh’s uncharacteristic silence only fueled speculation. A friend says, “No one would be surprised. They were talking about getting hitched over the holidays.” The two were enjoying the mystery, but the friend had no doubt that marriage was inevitable: “Florence and Zach are more deeply in love than ever.”