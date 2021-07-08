Judge rules in favor of Minneapolis group that sued the city for more police officers

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The family of a man killed in a Minneapolis police pursuit of a carjacking suspect has retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump. Forty-year-old Leneal Lamont Frazier of St. Paul died of multiple blunt force injuries in a crash with a Minneapolis police S-U-V Tuesday. Crump is the attorney who represents the George Floyd and Daunte Wright families. In a statement, Crump says the Frazier family and the Minneapolis community are "mourning the loss of yet another Black life because of the irresponsible actions and failings of the Minneapolis Police Department." Frazier was the uncle of the 17-year-old girl who recorded the police killing of Floyd.