Public Safety

Judge rules in favor of Minneapolis group that sued the city for more police officers

By SCOTT THUMAN
myfox28columbus.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn many ways, it was in Minneapolis where the movement to defund police gained real momentum, sparked by the death of George Floyd and numerous incidents of police misconduct. Residents demanded not just a change in police tactics, but remove the force, or at least, replace it with a more community-focused one, maybe even void of weapons. The city council initially backed the idea.

George Floyd
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Police Misconduct#Minneapolis 8#Covd
