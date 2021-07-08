Cancel
Topeka, KS

Topeka woman charged with murder in teenager’s death

The Associated Press
 13 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Topeka woman was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenager.

The Shawnee County District Attorney charged Daisha Butler, who is being held on $1 million bond.

Officers responding to the shooting July 3 at at Topeka home found Nevaeh Martinez, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She died the next day after being taken off life support.

The victim’s mother, Tiana Cannon, told KSNT that her daughter didn’t know Butler and was an innocent bystander in the shooting.

