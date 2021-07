Two of the three officers suspended by the Chester Police Department in relation to a State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) investigation are no longer employed by the City. In December of last year, the News & Reporter learned SLED had initiated an initial inquiry into the City police department’s finances. At that point, Chief Eric Williams, Captain Travis Moore and Lieutenant Rickey Sanders were all suspended from their jobs and that suspension has now carried on for almost seven full months. In February, the initial inquiry became a full-blown investigation, one that remains ongoing and open according to SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby.