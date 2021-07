Errol Spence insists that at least one more big welterweight fight in his future beyond the one that is next in line. The undefeated WBC/IBF champ is preparing for a superfight with legendary former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39KOs), which takes place August 21 on Fox Sports Pay-Per-View from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Even with such an event looming overhead, Spence (27-0, 21KOs) has grown accustomed to still fielding questions as to whether a blockbuster showdown with Terence Crawford (37-0, 28KOs) will see the light of day.