Malaysian chain Daboba, known for its caramelized milk teas and other boba drinks, is headed to Dallas. Back in May, the chain announced plans for a major expansion across the United States, and Dallas is on the list. Daboba has not yet announced where its locations will open in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, but it is expected to make its Texas debut before the end of 2021. The rapidly growing chain, founded in Malaysia in 2018, is also plotting locations in Houston, San Diego, Miami, and New York.