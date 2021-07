We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Klipsch announced its new lineup of sound bars this morning, the Klipsch Cinema bars. In total, there are four: Cinema 1200 with Dolby Atmos, Cinema 800 with Dolby Atmos, plus the Cinema 600 and Cinema 400 with Dolby Audio. For us here at Droid Life, the inclusion of Google Assistant is a big highlight, with WiFi connectivity allowing for Assistant, Alexa, and Spotify Connect support on the Cinema 1200 and Cinema 800 models. Due to no WiFi on the 600 and 400, we’ll only be discussing the other two.