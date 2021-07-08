Hudson Valley Crews Prepare For Tropical Storm Elsa

A legendary amusement and water park beloved by Hudson Valley thrillseekers is getting its biggest and most expensive upgrade ever. Hudson Valley residents have lots of options when it comes to visiting theme parks. The Mid-Hudson Region is just a short road trip away from some of the best rides in the country. But with LEGOLAND now open and Splashdown Beach back up and running, some may wonder whether they really need to pack up the family and travel to Six Flags, Hershey Park or other regional parks.