Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley Crews Prepare For Tropical Storm Elsa

By Smitty
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 13 days ago
The New State Electric and Gas Corporation is preparing crews for the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa. Tropical Storm Elsa is scheduled to make its way into our area Friday morning. As a result of the weather, NYSEG stated that customers in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess Counties may experience service disruptions due to the weather. The current forecasts show the storm following an easterly path, but crews are preparing in the event the storm changes its course.

