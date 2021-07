BOISE — Idaho’s state endowment fund closed out the fiscal year July 1 with record investment earnings of 29.7%, and the fund now totals more than $3 billion. “We had investment gains of slightly north of $700 million,” investment manager Chris Anton told the state Land Board on Tuesday. “This surpasses our previous record of 24.6%, which took place in fiscal year 2011 as financial markets recovered from the great financial crisis.”