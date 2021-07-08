WWII B-17 Flying Fortress coming to Pocatello airport July 12-18

POCATELLO — The Airbase Arizona Flying Museum is bringing one of the most iconic warplanes from World War II to visit Pocatello Regional Airport, Monday to July 18. Rides and ground tours may be purchased for our B-17, Sentimental Journey. The public can experience a living history Flight in a fully restored B-17 bomber from July 16-18. The aircraft will be open to the public for ground tours Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 pm and July 16-18 from noon to 6 p.m. To schedule a ride, book online at www.azcaf.org/tour or call 480-462-2992.