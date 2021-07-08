Islander Boys’ Water Polo Announces Year-End Awards

The Coronado Islanders Boys’ Water Polo Team recently held its end of season awards banquet following the conclusion of its COVID delayed season. In Head Coach Laszlo “Laci” Gyori’s first year at the helm, the Islanders finished the regular season with a 7-8 record and returned to the CIF Open Division Playoffs before falling to La Jolla High School in the quarter finals. The season was highlighted by a thrilling come from behind, 14-13 overtime win over Westview High School. In a testament to the continuing strength of the program, it should be noted that the Islanders losses all came at the hands of fellow Open Division foes.