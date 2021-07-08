Cancel
Bridgestone CMO To Retire, Brand Launches Olympics Effort

By Tanya Gazdik
mediapost.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a decade leading the integrated marketing efforts for Bridgestone Americas, CMO Philip Dobbs has announced he will retire in October. The company said it will name a successor at a later date. Dobbs has been instrumental in elevating brand-building efforts in the United States and Canada, according...

