In a recent Pollstar feature, it’s noted that just prior to the onset of COVID-19, in February 2020, Kane Brown played a group of sold-out European concert dates in 3,000-person rock venues. It also highlights that he was the first solo country artist to perform at the BET Awards. As well, it highlights that he currently has five American Music Awards, too. However, it also notes that the Chattanooga, Tennessee-born vocalist has allowed the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to bring 16 kids and four chaperones to his shows. To Brown, it’s in the space between success and humility where his success ultimately lies.