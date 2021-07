Prior to the NBA Draft Lottery, Keon Johnson seemed like the kind of prospect the Toronto Raptors would be eyeing in the draft. He's a 6-foot-5 guard who broke the NBA combine record for vertical jump and has all the raw skills to be a difference-maker at the highest level. His college tape doesn't warrant a top-four pick, but he was certainly in the mix for Toronto had the Raptors selected seventh or moved down in the lottery.