A taste of the Taste of Buffalo – Elmhurst 1925

Elmhurst 1925, a plant-based milk company. Christie Hartman, Elmhurst milked brand manager says it started in 1925 as a dairy out of Queens, New York and then in 1917 they closed their dairy doors and did the whole dairy swap to all dairy-free plant-based milks in Elma, NY. She says what makes them different a little bit is all their plant-based milks use super ingredients, are super creamy, super delicious and have as little as two ingredients all around.