Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

A taste of the Taste of Buffalo – Elmhurst 1925

WKBW-TV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElmhurst 1925, a plant-based milk company. Christie Hartman, Elmhurst milked brand manager says it started in 1925 as a dairy out of Queens, New York and then in 1917 they closed their dairy doors and did the whole dairy swap to all dairy-free plant-based milks in Elma, NY. She says what makes them different a little bit is all their plant-based milks use super ingredients, are super creamy, super delicious and have as little as two ingredients all around.

www.wkbw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Buffalo, NY
Food & Drinks
Buffalo, NY
Business
State
New York State
City
Elmhurst, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
City
Elma, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Serve#Elmhurst 1925#Dairy#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Public HealthNBC News

Covid plus overdose deaths drove down life expectancy in 2020

Life expectancy in the U.S. plunged last year in the largest one-year drop since World War II, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday, further widening the longevity gap between the U.S. and comparable countries. Deaths from Covid-19 and drug overdoses fueled the decline — wiping out any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy