The goals of conference audio are simple – hear the users on the other side of the conversation and allow them to hear you. “You don’t get paid more if the solution is a complicated one,” says Steve Johnson, VP of Sales and Marketing, Audix. “What people are looking for is something that solves the challenge. Whether it’s solved in a simple fashion or a difficult fashion they’re willing to pay the same amount. With that in mind we try to make it as simple as possible for the end user to envision what they want so they can communicate that to the consultant or the integrator.”