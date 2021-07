When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the world’s education system seemed to go virtual overnight. While it has taken time for some students and teachers to adjust, there have been many enjoying the cultural shift to online learning. What was once considered an option became a requirement, and in the blink of an eye. Of course, there are still students who long for the traditional, on-campus college experience. If you are looking to start a degree program, you may be asking yourself, “Is online college right for me, or should I go the traditional route?” This is top-of-mind for many college students right now.