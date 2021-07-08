Around Kings County: Cannabis-infused lemonade and high-speed rail

Company wants to bottle cannabis-infused lemonade in Lemoore. The City of Lemoore is negotiating with Flavor Fusion LLC to buy three acres in the city to develop for multiple projects. That includes Flavor Fusion Inc as the the licensed manufacturer of Ray’s Lemonade, a cannabis-infused drink sold in bottles. The lemonade will be manufactured and bottled in the city. Projects may also include: any manufacturing type 1, manufacturing type 2, distribution, micro-business, onsite consumption, testing laboratory, transporter and indoor cultivation Type 1A of pot. A second company, Hold My Beer, LLC also wants to conduct cannabis related business in the city.