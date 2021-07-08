Prospective condo buyer's video showed cracks, puddles in garage a year before building collapsed — but no red flag
MIAMI — On July 17 last year, Fiorella Terenzi, an astrophysicist who has a condo in Champlain Towers East, went to the sister building Champlain Towers South to check out an apartment on the sixth floor, with an eye toward buying the unit. She had wanted to live in the South building, and waited eagerly for a unit to come available. Then she saw the parking garage.www.gazettextra.com
