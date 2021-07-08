Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago’s Divvy bikeshare expanding to Southwest, Northwest sides

By Sarah Freishtat
Chicago Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago’s Divvy bike-sharing program is coming to 15 additional Southwest and Northwest side communities, part of a plan to expand service citywide in 2022. The expansion will include doubling the number of electric-assist bikes in the system, adding stations geared toward e-bikes and creating new bike lanes, officials with the city and Lyft, which operates Divvy, said Thursday at a North Lawndale news conference.

