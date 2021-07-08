Minor league baseball still hoping for federal aid

The Minor League Baseball Recovery Act would allocate $550 million to a grant program for eligible clubs. The lights are on at stadiums for Minor League Baseball clubs like the Jersey Shore Blueclaws and Somerset Patriots, but the pandemic hasn’t made it easy to stay in the game. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions; revenues plummeted for local clubs. Combine that with the delayed start of the 2021 season — with restrictions in place — and it becomes clear why the league is looking for help. According to Minor League Baseball, “clubs expect to generate only 35% of new revenue of a normal season.”