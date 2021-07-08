Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Minor league baseball still hoping for federal aid

By Leah Mishkin
Posted by 
NJ Spotlight
NJ Spotlight
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minor League Baseball Recovery Act would allocate $550 million to a grant program for eligible clubs. The lights are on at stadiums for Minor League Baseball clubs like the Jersey Shore Blueclaws and Somerset Patriots, but the pandemic hasn’t made it easy to stay in the game. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions; revenues plummeted for local clubs. Combine that with the delayed start of the 2021 season — with restrictions in place — and it becomes clear why the league is looking for help. According to Minor League Baseball, “clubs expect to generate only 35% of new revenue of a normal season.”

www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Somerset Patriots#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
MLB
News Break
Federal Aid
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBLas Cruces Sun-News

Women baseball general managers? The minor leagues are way ahead of the game

Before there was Kim Ng -- the New Jersey native making history this season with the Miami Marlins as the first female Major League Baseball general manager -- there was Courtney Knichel, and Katie Beekman, and Laurie Schlender, and Christine Kavic, and, well you get the point. While the MLB...
MLBFree Lance-Star

Minor league baseball: Strohschein's walk-off homer is a grand affair

Each time Kevin Strohschein looked up, a new baseball appeared in his hand, another jersey was thrust into his grip. And so the Fredericksburg Nationals first baseman signed them all, at least until a rake-wielding member of the grounds crew bellowed, “Everybody off, let’s go.”. Strohschein’s autograph became the hottest...
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

Minor league baseball: Strohschein & Co. carry Frednats past Hillcats

Kevin Strohschein hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs, Jake Randa drove in three runs and the Fredericksburg Nationals routed the homestanding Lynchburg Hillcats on Saturday night. The FredNats’ offense came roaring back to life after being held to two runs in Friday’s game. Fredericksburg starting pitcher...
MLBWashington Post

Why minor league players are still allowed to make so little

Many minor league baseball players make less than minimum wage. Many are not paid during spring training or the offseason, though they are expected to commit all their focus to baseball at those times, too. In almost any other industry, collusion among owners to suppress wages would be a violation...
MLBdailyrecordnews.com

Steve Mezich had the time of his life playing minor league baseball

Steve Mezich was a telephone call away from “The Show,” wearing Yankee pinstripes, playing for the legendary New York baseball team, having come up through the minor league system all the way to the Triple AAA affiliate in Syracuse, N.Y. in the International League. The call never came, but in...
Worldelreporterosf.com

Nicaraguan baseball – Duncan Campbell Minor Leagues Statistics & History

All Professional Baseball Statistics for Duncan Campbell. … Born: October 21, 1937 in Bluefields, Nicaragua. Full Name: Duncan Desmond Campbell. Here is another Pirate farmhand. Versatile Nicaraguan Duncan Campbell who spent 11 seasons in the Pirates system yet tasted AAA ball for only 56 games. Campbell spent as much time at thirdbase as he did in the outfield and caught 90 games. He was also 1-0 in 17 relief appearances. Utility player, who can play several positions competently. Hit for power and showed some speed in his youth. Campbell had a very fine professional career despite never advancing to the big club. Here is a photo from Nicaragua’s Hall of Fame.
MLBchatsports.com

Rays Minor League Baseball Road Trip: A guide to North Carolina — Game 3

In my initial DRaysBay Blog post titled “Rays Minor League Baseball Road Trip: A guide to North Carolina,” I outlined a plan for Tampa Bay Rays and Durham Bulls fans to see a large number of the Rays’ MLB Top 30 Prospects in action on the field by attending a series of games in North Carolina.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Minor League round up, July 19

AAA Sacramento (27-37) Sacramento River Cats lost to the Round Rock Express (Rangers) 7-5 The River Cats took a 5-3 lead into the eighth inning against the Express, but RHP Silvino Bracho gave up a pair of runs in both the eighth and ninth innings — half earned, half unearned.
MLBBakersfield Californian

MLB suspends Luis Rojas 2 games for ‘excessive arguing’ with umpires

After pulling their season from potential rock bottom, the Mets will embark on the first two games of their series in Cincinnati without their manager. Luis Rojas was suspended for two games following his ejection and on-field antics in Sunday’s win over the Pirates. Major League Baseball announced that in addition to the suspension, which was the result of “excessive arguing,” Rojas was also fined an undisclosed amount.
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

MLB Draft League: Free Agent Tracker

The MLB Draft League had 39 players drafted in its inaugural season, including three in the top five rounds. The Draft League has continued to send players to the professional ranks since the conclusion of the July 11-13 Draft, with an ever-growing number of undrafted players signing contracts with Major League clubs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy