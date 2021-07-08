Digital Asset Firm Circle to Go Public in $4.5 Billion SPAC Deal, SeedInvest Along for the Ride
Circle, a digital asset firm that has gone big into stablecoins and services, will become a publicly traded firm in a SPAC deal. Circle is the principal operator of the dollar based stablecoin USD Coin (USDC). Of interest is the fact that Circle also owns a leading investment crowdfunding platform SeedInvest that facilitates online capital formation under the full stack of securities exemptions (Reg CF, A+, D).www.crowdfundinsider.com
