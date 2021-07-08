Digital Asset Firm Circle to Go Public in $4.5 Billion SPAC Deal, SeedInvest Along for the Ride

Kin Insurance Inc., a direct-to-consumer digital insurer focused on the homeowners market, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.03 billion. The combined company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker "KI." Kin has also signed an agreement to acquire an inactive insurance carrier that has licenses in more than 40 states, allowing it to expand beyond its current network of Florida, Louisiana and California. Kin will have about $242 million in cash at closing, in...