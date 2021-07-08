Cancel
Environment

Flash Flood Warning issued July 8 at 3:09PM MDT until July 8 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

By National Weather Service
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy. rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain. have fallen over the northwestern portion of the Spring Burn Scar. Rainfall rates have fallen below a tenth of an inch an hour. Flash. flooding is ongoing...

