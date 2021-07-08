Flash Flood Warning issued July 8 at 3:09PM MDT until July 8 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Effective: 2021-07-21 20:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Costilla; Huerfano FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SPRING BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN COSTILLA AND WEST CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTIES At 815 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have diminished over the northern portions of the Spring Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to continue until the water has a chance to recede. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Pass Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northwestern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, northern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, northwestern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county and La Veta Pass. This includes the following high risk locations Pass Creek Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE