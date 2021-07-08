Flash Flood Warning issued July 8 at 3:09PM MDT until July 8 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 327 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the heavy rain has moved out of the warned area, however flash flooding is likely as water drains. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williams, Kaibab Lake Campground and Dogtown Lake Campground. This includes the following highways Business Interstate 40 between mile markers 163 and 165. State Route 64 between mile markers 186 and 187. Interstate 40 between mile markers 158 and 167. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
