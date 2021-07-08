Cancel
Boaz, AL

Boaz Recreation Center opening is postponed until further notice

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT-TV
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOAZ, Ala. – City of Boaz officials say a new recreation center that was set to open next week isn’t quite ready for the public. “After much consideration and upon the advice of our construction manager, Forsyth Construction, the City of Boaz has decided to postpone the opening of the new Recreation Center until a later date,” Mayor David Dyer said in a statement. “There are items that will need further attention and we cannot complete them by our previous target date of July 12, 2021.”

