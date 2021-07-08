Cancel
Haitian Authorities Are Arresting Suspects In Presidential Assassination

 13 days ago

Last night, a gunfight broke out on the streets of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, as security forces traded fire with people suspected in the assassination of the country's president. Authorities killed four suspects and arrested others. The AP is reporting that a Haitian official says two people in custody are U.S. citizens. Meanwhile, the killing of President Jovenel Moise on Tuesday night has deepened Haiti's political crisis and left questions about who exactly is leading the country. Earlier today, I spoke with Widlore Merancourt, the editor in chief of the Haitian news outlet Ayibopost. Thank you for joining us.

Place
Americas
Politics
Politicscaribbeannationalweekly.com

Slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse to be Buried on July 23

The assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moise will be buried on July 23, according to the Haitian Government. In an announcement on Friday government officials in Haiti said the funeral will be held in the city of Cap-Haïtien, where the 53-year-old former head of state was born. Mr. Moïse was gunned...
Advocacythe-journal.com

Violence flares in Haiti ahead of slain president's funeral

QUARTIER-MORIN, Haiti (AP) - Hundreds of workers fled businesses in northern Haiti on Wednesday after demonstrations near the hometown of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse grew violent ahead of his funeral. Associated Press journalists observed the body of one man who witnesses said was shot in the community of Quartier-Morin, which...
U.S. Politicscaribbeantoday.com

US Welcomes Interim Government in Haiti

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States government has welcomed the appointment of a new prime minister in Haiti and the efforts by the country’s political leadership to establish a new administration to chart a path forward following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise on July 7. On Tuesday, 71-yer-old neurosurgeon,...
Protestskfgo.com

Protests rock northern Haiti city ahead of president’s funeral

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (Reuters) – Unrest roiled the northern Haitian city of Cap-Haitien on Wednesday as demonstrators set up road blocks in protest against the assassination earlier this month of President Jovenel Moise, whose body will be laid to rest there on Friday. National police chiefs arriving in Cap-Haitien to help...
Politicscaribbeannationalweekly.com

New Haitian Prime Minister to be Sworn into Office

Dr. Ariel Henry, 71, will be sworn in as Haiti’s new head of state later on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after gunmen had assassinated his predecessor, Jovenel Moise during an armed attack at his private residence overlooking the capital, Port au Prince. The ceremony to swear in Henry, who Moise,...
PoliticsVoice of America

President Moise's Funeral to be Held July 23 in Haiti's North

WASHINGTON/PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haitian President Jovenel Moise will be buried on July 23 in the northern city of Cape Haitian, a member of the official funeral organization committee said Friday. "We have a logistical team who will evaluate the site where the funeral will be held," Minister of Culture and Communication...
Public Safetydallassun.com

Wounded wife of assassinated Haitian leader speaks out

Martine Moise posted an audio message on her official Twitter account. Moise said the mercenaries entered her home and riddled her husband with bullets. Martine Moise was rushed to a Haitian hospital after the attack in the early hours of Wednesday. The widow of slain Haitian leader Jovenel Moise, who...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Haiti does not mourn its president

Of all the problems that plague Clena Dival, the assassination of its president is the least important. Sitting in a miserable section of the street in the Delmas neighborhood next to her business, a basket loaded with products that seem to be hygienic: deodorants, toothpastes, soaps, aspirin, nail polish … The 62-year-old grandmother has been with her head for several days. resting on her hands watching how the dust, the noisy motorcycles, the tap-taps (colored buses) loaded with travelers, the screams of the drivers and the heat of the Caribbean are the only customers who come there.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Haiti announces arrest of leading suspect in president’s killing as FBI, Homeland Security officials arrive to discuss U.S. assistance

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Authorities said Sunday they have arrested a Haitian man suspected of playing a leading role in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, allegedly recruiting some of the assailants by telling them they would be the man’s bodyguards. The announcement came as senior FBI and Department of Homeland...
PoliticsArkansas Online

After attack, first lady returns to Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haiti's political future grew murkier Sunday after the surprise return of first lady Martine Moise, who was released from a hospital in Miami where she was treated for injuries after an attack in which the president was assassinated. Martine Moise did not make any public statements after...
PoliticsMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Haiti before and after Moise

In trying to understand the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, I’ve been pondering its roots in recent Haitian political history. Haiti is divided into two factions: the Haitian people, who need everything, and the elite or business class, who have everything. It is basically that stark. And that’s what is being fought over as Haitians and the international community decide how to proceed with governance after Moise’s killing.

