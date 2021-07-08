Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Sizing up seeds

By Gil Gullickson
Agriculture Online
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 1982 song by The Clash endlessly asked a question: “Should I stay or should I go?”. The questioning lyrics are akin to what farmers face as they begin to select 2022 corn and soybean seed later this summer. Which corn/soybean mix should I plant?. Which genetics should I pick?

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seed Company#Field Corn#Bayer Crop Science#Sizing#Syngenta#The Context Network#Dekalb Asgrow#Purdue University#University Of Wisconsin#Uw Extension#Iowa State University#Basf#Farmers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Can a fungicide benefit drought-stressed corn?

Despite the cooler conditions and precipitation in some parts of Iowa last week, the U.S. Drought Monitor categorizes most of Iowa in a moderate to severe drought. As we approach tasseling, more and more questions around fungicides are being asked. All diseases managed by fungicides (gray leaf spot, northern corn...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybean scouting tips

Leaders with The SCN Coalition encourage soybean growers to check roots now to determine if their current SCN management program is effective. To scout for SCN during the growing season, gently uproot soybean plants and carefully examine the roots for white females, says Sam Markell, North Dakota State University plant pathologist. “
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

USDA project aims to produce wildflower seeds, improve soil

BROOKINGS – Harvesting seeds from small plots of perennial wildflowers may not only provide producers with a new income source, but also improve soil health and thereby increase the sustainability of agricultural production. That is the impetus behind a five-year, nearly $500,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food...
Huntingdon, PAMilton Daily Standard

'Sowing the Seeds for the Future'

UNIVERSITY PARK — Organizers at the College of Agricultural Sciences said the 4-H Youth Building at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days will introduce kids of all ages to the many facets of 4-H. Penn State Ag Progress Days will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center on Route 45, Rock Springs.
AgricultureHerald & Review

STU ELLIS: What's causing a decline in oat production

The next trip to the grocery store may result in the purchase of an extra container of rolled oats. The headline last week from United States Department of Agriculture's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report was not about corn or beans, but about oats. USDA’s crop estimators say U.S. oat production will be only 41 million bushels.
AgriculturePhys.org

Research provides blueprint for cost-effective, sustainable milk production

Too much milk gets pitched, something that was an issue long before these pandemic times of global food insecurity. One of every three gallons of milk was estimated to go to waste in America, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data from the previous decade. A group of scientists, including one now at Washington University in St. Louis, used mathematical models to integrate knowledge from multiple disciplines—milk production and processing, microbiology and supply chain—thereby striving to attack a centuries-old problem: spoiled milk.
West Lafayette, INfarmersadvance.com

Education field day set for small farmers

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN. – Small and urban farmers are invited to join Purdue University’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture and the Purdue Student Farm for the Small Farm Education Field Day and Webinar series. The in-person field day will be hosted at the Purdue Student Farm in West Lafayette...
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

Soy Checkoff Investments Work to Increase Profitability for U.S. Soybean Farmers

For the first time in more than a year, the United Soybean Board got together in Missouri for its summer meeting to lay out new plans. “The farmer checkoff investments, we included projects across supply, marketplace and demand action teams; we approved new projects that are designed to drive innovation, increase value and create additional demand for U.S. soybeans,” said Steve Reinhard, director of USB. “Ultimately that results back to profitability for U.S. soybean farmers.”
Agriculturefarmforum.net

Central Grasslands Research Extension Center sets field day

The field day at North Dakota State University’s Central Grasslands Research Extension Center near Streeter will be live this year on July 27. The event begins with registration, coffee and doughnuts at 9:30 a.m. The livestock, forages and cover crop tour will run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by lunch. The pollinator, monarch butterfly and bird tour will start at 1 p.m.
Agriculturespglobal.com

US soybean crop quality shows signs of improvement on recent rains: USDA

US soybean crop quality for 2021-22 marketing year (September-August) has improved slightly week on week as the northwestern parts of the Midwest, especially South Dakota received some rains in the past few days, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize...
AgricultureCapital Journal

Sow and Grow with Sara: Corn, soybean management considerations

Small grains harvest has begun or will start soon and current crop condition reports are not much short of disappointing. However, there is always an opportunity for growth and improvement, especially if you do the right rain dance. At this point in the growing season, corn management often starts to...
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat climbs on stressful N.Plains weather; soybeans sag

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Thursday, led by Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) spring wheat futures, which hit an 8-1/2-year high near $9 a bushel as drought threatened crops in the northern Plains and Canadian Prairies. Soybean futures fell on disappointing domestic soy crush data and...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 9-14 cents, wheat up 8-10 cents, corn up 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Most active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract climbed overnight as global wheat supply forecasts in Russia and the United States are trimmed, analysts said. * CBOT's most active soft red winter wheat contract climbed above its 200-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * China has harvested 134 million tonnes of summer wheat, a 2% increase from 2020, due to increased acreage planted and grain yield, the country's statistics bureau said. * The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $231.88 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 9-3/4 cents higher at $6.43-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last added 7 cents to $6.18-3/4, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 4-1/4 cents to $8.66 per bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Most active corn futures contract traded either side of even overnight, pressured by a storm system dropping much-needed precipitation across the western corn belt and upper Midwest, though dry conditions underpin the market. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.53 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 14 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed for the fourth consecutive session overnight as extended forecasts return to hot and dry weather that could hurt soybeans during key development in August. * U.S. soybean crushings likely dropped in June to the lowest in four months amid thinning soy supplies and scattered processor downtime, analysts said ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Thursday. * CBOT November soybeans last traded 14 cents higher at $14.28-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Barbara Lewis)
AgricultureAurora News Register

Extension, FSA share conservation programs

Representatives with the Nebraska Extension and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) came together to share how conservation programs in the state can help support both farmers and the environment. “There are significant programs and opportunities for producers and landowners right now,” Brad Lubben, Extension associate professor began. “We want to...
ChemistryAPS Physics

Sizing up Exotic Nuclei with Radioactive Molecules

Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI, USA. New research shows that radioactive molecules can be used to study the variation in the shapes and sizes of exotic nuclei that are particularly sensitive to fundamental symmetry violations. Because matter and antimatter show near-perfect symmetry with respect...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat futures climb on supply worries, corn eases

SINGAPORE, July 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with prices underpinned by a forecast of lower output in top supplier Russia and adverse weather hurting crops in the United States. Corn and soybeans eased. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2%...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Investors eye August soybean weather, analyst says

A lot is happening this week. Investors are reacting to the July USDA report Monday, and also indications that the corn and soybean crop is improving as well as the biggest potential rainfall forecast of the summer in SD, MN, and IA. We will see if that rain falls, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy