Sizing up seeds

CHICAGO, July 14 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Most active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract climbed overnight as global wheat supply forecasts in Russia and the United States are trimmed, analysts said. * CBOT's most active soft red winter wheat contract climbed above its 200-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * China has harvested 134 million tonnes of summer wheat, a 2% increase from 2020, due to increased acreage planted and grain yield, the country's statistics bureau said. * The lowest offer presented at an Egyptian state purchasing tender for wheat on Wednesday was $231.88 a tonne for 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat, traders said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat was last 9-3/4 cents higher at $6.43-1/2 per bushel; K.C. September hard red winter wheat last added 7 cents to $6.18-3/4, and MGEX September spring wheat gained 4-1/4 cents to $8.66 per bushel. CORN - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel * Most active corn futures contract traded either side of even overnight, pressured by a storm system dropping much-needed precipitation across the western corn belt and upper Midwest, though dry conditions underpin the market. * CBOT December corn last traded up 1-3/4 cents at $5.53 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 9 to 14 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed for the fourth consecutive session overnight as extended forecasts return to hot and dry weather that could hurt soybeans during key development in August. * U.S. soybean crushings likely dropped in June to the lowest in four months amid thinning soy supplies and scattered processor downtime, analysts said ahead of a National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Thursday. * CBOT November soybeans last traded 14 cents higher at $14.28-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; editing by Barbara Lewis)