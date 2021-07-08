Cancel
Sources: Immanuel Quickley, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington out of Team USA training camp due to protocols

By Brian Windhorst
ESPN
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSA Select Team players Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks and Miles Bridges and P.J. Washington of the Charlotte Hornets are out of training camp due to COVID-19 protocols, sources told ESPN. All three players were away from the team for practice at UNLV on Thursday. All nine members...

www.espn.com

Related
