LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures ease as beef demand cools

 13 days ago

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures dropped for a second day, following U.S. boxed beef prices lower as seasonal demand cools. "You’re still seeing boxed beef pull back, which is normal, seasonally," said Matthew Wiegand, Risk Management Consultant at FuturesOne. "We’re past the Fourth of July – we don’t have a grilling holiday until Labor Day."

