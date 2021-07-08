Cancel
Yoga

You Can Now Do Yoga Inside a Van Gogh Painting in These 5 Cities

By Lauren Mazzo
Travel + Leisure
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Immersive Van Gogh experience is currently in 20 cities, but a lucky five locations offer the opportunity to flow under the influence of these master works. Yoga might be all about tuning inward, but if you've ever done yoga in an especially dreamy studio or a blissful outdoor locale (think: on a beach, rooftop, or mountain scape), you know how being immersed in zen surroundings can totally transform your experience.

www.travelandleisure.com

Travel + Leisure

