Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berks County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berks by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BERKS COUNTY At 518 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Strausstown, or 10 miles south of Schuylkill Haven, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Hamburg, Bernville and Strausstown. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 14 and 32. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Berks County, PA
Cars
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Hamburg, PA
City
Schuylkill Haven, PA
County
Berks County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Interstate 78
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy