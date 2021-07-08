Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL JEFFERSON SOUTHWESTERN LEWIS AND OSWEGO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov
