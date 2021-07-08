Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Doppler radar has indicated weak rotation with this storm. If the storm intensifies and rotation strengthens, a warning may need to be issued. Target Area: Halifax AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL HALIFAX COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM EDT At 518 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of showers and strong thunderstorms near Halifax, moving north at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Halifax, Weldon, Tillery and South Weldon. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central North Carolina.