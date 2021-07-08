Severe Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Martin by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lawrence; Martin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL MARTIN AND SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0