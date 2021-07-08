Cancel
Brunswick County, VA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Brunswick by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brunswick The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southern Brunswick County in south central Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 520 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lawrenceville, Brodnax, Brunswick, Gasburg, Ebony, White Plains, Valentines, Bowens Corner, Triplet, Henrico, Ante, Meredithville and Vultare. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

