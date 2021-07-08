Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Henry, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Henry; Madison A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MADISON NORTHEASTERN HANCOCK AND NORTHWESTERN HENRY COUNTIES At 518 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Anderson, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Anderson, Pendleton, Edgewood, Shirley, Markleville, Kennard, Wilkinson, Sulphur Springs and Cadiz. This includes Interstate 69 between mile markers 219 and 231.alerts.weather.gov
