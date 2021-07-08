Cancel
Aidan Keenan’s rapid rise leads to verbal commitment to Cal

By Emanuel Lee
Morgan Hill Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Aidan Keenan’s older brother Tyler committed to play baseball at Sacramento State in August 2019, it gave him some added inspiration to start grinding everyday. From that moment to early 2021, Keenan hit a growth spurt, got in the weight room, gained 40 pounds and started pumping out 90 mph fastballs. When one of Aidan’s dream schools—Cal Berkeley—made an offer last November, he talked it over with his family before making a verbal commitment to the Pac-12 school.

