Police ask for public’s help in identifying man who stole $18,000 worth of merchandise from Dallas clothing store

Dallas, TX – Dallas police ask for public’s help in identifying the suspect who stole $18,000 worth of merchandise from South Dallas clothing store.

The suspect was caught on camera when he entered the store on June 22 around 5 a.m. on MLK Boulevard.

The video shows the man crawling around on the floor, appearing to search for items.

Police said he appears to have a sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

He got away with mostly clothes and jewelry valued at about $18,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-8477.