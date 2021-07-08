Hot Picks July 8-14: Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival, Heritage Festival, Urban Flea & Artisan Market

The Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival is back with two big shows on their largest stage yet. First up is Shakespeare's comedic masterpiece, A Midsummer Night's Dream. The classic comedy features four lovers fleeing the city and roaming into a fairy-filled forest, where romance and hilarity ensues. Then things take a dramatic turn with the classic Hamlet as the titular Danish prince seeks to avenge his father’s death and struggles with his own morality. The 11-actor ensemble brings both plays to life under the direction of returning director Jim Warren. Performances will be held at the Pepsi Amphitheater at Fort Tuthill, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop.