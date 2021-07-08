Why an unexpected group of Americans is traveling more

The key to a healthy budget may be as simple as carrying cash. A new survey polled 1,500 Americans to analyze their payment preferences and found 51% said using cash helps them budget their money, with Gen Z being the most likely to agree. In fact, Gen Z were the most likely to prefer using cash over other payment methods at 52%. Using cash as a budgeting tool seems to be working well, as 61% said they keep a strict budget to know how much they spend – with boomers leading the pack at 65%. The survey found 77% of respondents agreed there’s nothing worse than finding out they need cash when they have empty pockets. The results showed Americans keep an average of $52 on their person and three-quarters of respondents keep an emergency cash stash – averaging around $89. One in five respondents even said their emergency stash is upward of $200.