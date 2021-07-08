[Cannes ’21] ‘After Yang’ review: Human story with sci-fi touch dazzles

Those looking to enjoy “Lamb” from Icelandic director Valdimar Jóhannsson would do well not to learn anything about it beyond its admittedly intriguing premise before watching it — to enter the screening room like lambs to the slaughter, if you will. Playing in the Un Certain Regard section of this year’s Festival de Cannes, the film centers on a couple living on a remote sheep farm, where they one day discover an unusual newborn that they immediately decide to raise as their own. It isn’t difficult to guess what might be so strange about the “child,” though it does make for a striking image: at first, only the newborn’s head is visible, its human legs and left arm only casually uncovered later. The effect of that revelation then isn’t so much surprising as sobering, the unsettling confirmation of a nagging doubt.