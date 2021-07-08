Cancel
[Cannes ’21] ‘After Yang’ review: Human story with sci-fi touch dazzles

By Nathaniel Muir
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 13 days ago
After Yang explores a future in which robotic children can be purchased by families as live-in babysitters and playmates. These technosapiens are such an accepted part of the household, when Yang (Justin H. Min) breaks down, Jake (Colin Farrell) realizes he has to go about repairing him instead of just getting a new one. This soon turns into a much more emotional journey than he thought it would be.

