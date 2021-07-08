Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas man faces murder charges for killing woman in November crash in Tarrant County

By Mike Ferr
Posted by 
Daily Fort Worth
Daily Fort Worth
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eV551_0arNs9bH00

Tarrant County, Texas – Texas man involved in a fatal crash in November last year in Tarrant County faces murder charges.

According to court reports, Kyle Sharp was indicted for killing 31-year-old Socorro Mercado in a crash while he attempted to evade police officers.

The incident occurred in Haltom City near 6125 East Belknap Street on Nov. 5, 2020 at approximately 3:55 a.m.

Haltom City police said officers were attempting to stop a gray 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle which was reported stolen from Lewisville.

The Sharp and Mercado, who were both riding the motorcycle, failed to stop, and a subsequent pursuit began in the 5600 block of Webster from Denton Highway, police said.

The pursuit took officers through the neighborhood toward the intersection of Willowcrest and Broadway, where the motorcycle went southbound through the parking lot of the Birdville Stadium.

Police said while going through the parking lot, the motorcycle struck a speed bump, and both Sharp and Mercado were ejected from the motorcycle.

Neither Sharp nor Mercado was wearing a helmet, police said.

Sharp was taken by MedStar ambulance to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

Mercado was taken to Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth with life threatening injuries, police said. She died in the hospital three days later.

Comments / 1

Daily Fort Worth

Daily Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX
2K+
Followers
205
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

News blog dedicated to the local people of Fort Worth, TX. We only serve local news that affect the locals as we are one of them.

 https://dailyfortworth.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Haltom City, TX
Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Lewisville, TX
County
Tarrant County, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Webster, TX
City
Haltom City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Motorcycle Crash#Peter Smith#Police#Kawasaki#Harris Methodist Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Collin County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

FBI pushes Capitol rioter to unlock his computer with PIN to show them videos that he recorded on January 6

Collin County, Texas – Collin County is under pressure by the authorities and FBI to unlock his computer and show them videos from Capitol riot that he recorded himself. According to the authorities, they are trying hard to force the accused Capitol rioter to show them the videos arguing it might contain incriminating videos and other information.
Denton County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Teenager arrested and charged for stabbing another teenager at Denton County basketball court

Denton County, TX – One 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged for stabbing 16-year-old boy at a neighborhood basketball court in Providence Village on Monday, police say. According to police reports, officers were dispatched to the Nantucket Basketball Court in the evening hours on Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they found the 16-year-old suffering multiple stab wounds. He was immediately transferred to hospital for treatment.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Despite the 83 violent incidents and 114 offenses during holiday weekend in Dallas, Police Chief says the crime trend is going down

Dallas, Texas – It has been a pretty busy holiday weekend for Dallas authorities as dozens of people were shot and four people were reported dead from Friday to Monday. However, despite the violent weekend, Dallas Police Chief remains positive since the violent crime rate in the city has been declining in the last few months. He also added that this year’s number of violent crimes is down compared to last year’s Fourth of July holiday.
Tarrant County, TXPosted by
Daily Fort Worth

Monthly violence report: 6 teenagers killed in gun violence in the last 30 days in Tarrant County

Tarrant County, TX – Fort Worth authorities are deeply concerned about the increase in gun violence lately as more and more teenagers are getting killed. The rising concern over the gun violence in the area goes even further if we consider that a simple disagreement arises from something as small as a disagreement on social media over “likes.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy