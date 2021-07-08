Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Report: Drought Worsened Across Much of Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
Posted by 
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED (KROC-AM News) - Over 90 percent of Minnesota is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions and close to 40 percent is now in severe drought. The updated U.S. Drought Monitor Report issued today by the National Weather Service, which does not factor in the rain that fell across the state on Tuesday, shows the ongoing drought expanded significantly since the previous update a week ago to cover almost 93 percent of Minnesota. It reported last week that only about 11 percent of Minnesota was experiencing severe drought conditions, which have since expanded to cover most of the west half of the state.

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Winona, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Houston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Lake Superior#Wabasha Counties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

It’s Been So Incredibly Dry in Minnesota, Waterfalls Are Drying Up?

It's a good thing Minnesota isn't known as the Land of 10,000 Waterfalls, because our ongoing drought is causing many of them to simply dry up. There's no doubt Minnesota is in the middle of a serious drought right now. I can only recall two separate rain events at our house in northwest Rochester over the past month or so. And, it's not just me. Earlier this week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that 52 percent of Minnesota now experiencing severe drought and 4 percent was experiencing extreme drought as declared that the entire state had moved into a drought warning phase.
SciencePosted by
Y-105FM

Minnesota Forest that Was Once Lost for 78 Years is an Incredible Wonder

How does a forest go missing for 78 years? Because that's what happened to a forest in northern Minnesota back in the late 1800s. Thanks to the forest getting lost, it saved some incredibly rare old-growth trees (aka, trees that have been around for a long, long time). The forest is called the Lost 40 Scientific and Natural Area (SNA). It is a part of the Big Fork State Forest up in Koochiching and Itasca counties.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

More Wildfire Smoke Moves Into Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Weather conditions are expected to bring distant wildfire smoke to southeast Minnesota through Monday - or longer. The National Weather Service says the smoke is primarily coming from fires in Canada and western US states. West/northwest winds are expected the next few days which...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Minnesota Has Reached Major Drought Threshold

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Most of Minnesota has experienced a very dry late spring/early summer and a state agency has just announced a significant milestone has been reached. The Minnesota DNR has declared the state is now in a drought warning phase. According to the DNR, “The warning...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Will Rochester Finally Build 6th St Bridge Over Zumbro River?

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It’s a Rochester transportation-related project that has been kicked around for years and never got off the ground. That may change as a result of action taken by the City Council Monday. The council approved a $285,000 contract “for conceptual design and engineering services...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Open Letter to the Rochester Resident Mowing His Lawn at 2:38 AM

True story of an incident that happened in Rochester, Minnesota at 2:38 am. Have you ever watched the movie "The 'Burbs"? At times, I feel like this movie is my life. DISCLAIMER: I have some amazing neighbors who are all so genuine and kind and I know would be there to help us if we ever needed a stick of butter or where I could run if there was ever an emergency.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

One Item That Is Hiding on Minnesota Properties That Needs to Be Fixed ASAP

When you dial 9-1-1 because of an emergency, seconds matter. Unfortunately, some police departments in Minnesota are noticing that some of those priceless moments are being spent trying to find the right property. Property owners should check their properties immediately and use the list below to ensure that their home can be found fast by emergency personnel when it matters most.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Popular Rochester Lake and Beach FINALLY Open 7 Days A Week

Good news as we enjoy temperatures climbing back up into the upper upper 80's and low 90's another Rochester, Minnesota, watering hole has opened up for seven day a week use. According to Rochester Parks and Rec, as of today, July 20, 2021, the mining at Cascade Lake is now done. That means the beach and the water are now open seven days a week until Labor Day (Monday, September 6th).
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Busy Highway-52 On-Ramp in Rochester Will Be Closed Tuesday

Here's a head's up that one of Rochester's busiest on-ramps onto Highway-52 north will be closed Tuesday, July 20th. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is reminding drivers in Rochester about a Highway-52 on-ramp closure Tuesday (7/20) that could add more time to your commute. And if you're like me, you need all the time you can get in the morning when you're heading to work!
Eden Prairie, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Absolutely Amazing $3 Million Minnesota House Features Secret Doorway and Slide

Someone lend me $3 million, please! A new house just popped on the market in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and it is one of the most unique and awesome places you could ever live in! Not only does this house feature 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, but it also has a slide inside AND outside, a secret doorway, an indoor putting green, and some of the most amazing landscaping I've ever seen in my life. Check it out for yourself below. 👇
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Two Significant Detours in Olmsted County To Begin Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Two significant detours for rural Olmsted County road projects are scheduled to begin Monday. The section of County Rd 4 between the west side of Rochester to near the south entrance to Oxbow Park (Valleyhigh Rd NW, between 300’ east of CSAH 5 to CR 158) will be closed for the rehab project through mid-November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy