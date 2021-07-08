Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Popular Wisconsin Brewery Opening Second Location in Southeast Minnesota

By Luke Lonien
Posted by 
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soon Southeast Minnesota residents and visitors will have another amazing place to enjoy some great beers and an amazing atmosphere. Hop & Barrel Brewing Company has already seen its success shine through at their Hudson, Wisconsin location. Their followers come from all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin, and now Southeast Minnesota residents won't have to travel very far to get a taste of their brews.

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Hudson, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Spring Valley, WI
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Spring Valley, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewery#Breweries#Beer#Food Drink#The Brewing Company#Hop Barrel#A Community Center#Safest Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Check Out Why Mr. Peanut Just Moved to Southeast Minnesota

Did you know that Mr. Peanut, the official mascot for Planters Peanuts just moved here to Minnesota? Check out why he's now making his home here in the North Star State. Sure, Minnesota is already home to some well-known classic food mascots like the Hamm's Bear, the Pillsbury Dough Boy, and, of course, the Jolly Green Giant. But southeast Minnesota just got ANOTHER famous resident mascot last week.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

It’s Been So Incredibly Dry in Minnesota, Waterfalls Are Drying Up?

It's a good thing Minnesota isn't known as the Land of 10,000 Waterfalls, because our ongoing drought is causing many of them to simply dry up. There's no doubt Minnesota is in the middle of a serious drought right now. I can only recall two separate rain events at our house in northwest Rochester over the past month or so. And, it's not just me. Earlier this week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that 52 percent of Minnesota now experiencing severe drought and 4 percent was experiencing extreme drought as declared that the entire state had moved into a drought warning phase.
SciencePosted by
Y-105FM

Minnesota Forest that Was Once Lost for 78 Years is an Incredible Wonder

How does a forest go missing for 78 years? Because that's what happened to a forest in northern Minnesota back in the late 1800s. Thanks to the forest getting lost, it saved some incredibly rare old-growth trees (aka, trees that have been around for a long, long time). The forest is called the Lost 40 Scientific and Natural Area (SNA). It is a part of the Big Fork State Forest up in Koochiching and Itasca counties.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Popular Rochester Lake and Beach FINALLY Open 7 Days A Week

Good news as we enjoy temperatures climbing back up into the upper upper 80's and low 90's another Rochester, Minnesota, watering hole has opened up for seven day a week use. According to Rochester Parks and Rec, as of today, July 20, 2021, the mining at Cascade Lake is now done. That means the beach and the water are now open seven days a week until Labor Day (Monday, September 6th).
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Open Letter to the Rochester Resident Mowing His Lawn at 2:38 AM

True story of an incident that happened in Rochester, Minnesota at 2:38 am. Have you ever watched the movie "The 'Burbs"? At times, I feel like this movie is my life. DISCLAIMER: I have some amazing neighbors who are all so genuine and kind and I know would be there to help us if we ever needed a stick of butter or where I could run if there was ever an emergency.
Eden Prairie, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Absolutely Amazing $3 Million Minnesota House Features Secret Doorway and Slide

Someone lend me $3 million, please! A new house just popped on the market in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and it is one of the most unique and awesome places you could ever live in! Not only does this house feature 6 bedrooms, 5 baths, but it also has a slide inside AND outside, a secret doorway, an indoor putting green, and some of the most amazing landscaping I've ever seen in my life. Check it out for yourself below. 👇
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

The Best Midwest State for Business Is Right Here in Minnesota

If you're looking for a top state in which to do business in the Midwest, you can't do better much better than here in Minnesota. And, as they say, that's not bragging, that's a fact. At least it is, according to this year's CNBC survey of the Top States for Business. The annual survey is back again for 2021, after taking 2020 off due to... stop me if you've heard this already... the pandemic.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Will Rochester Finally Build 6th St Bridge Over Zumbro River?

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - It’s a Rochester transportation-related project that has been kicked around for years and never got off the ground. That may change as a result of action taken by the City Council Monday. The council approved a $285,000 contract “for conceptual design and engineering services...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

How Much Rain Does Minnesota Need to End the Drought?

To say that things have been dry in Minnesota this spring and summer is kind of an understatement because we need a LOT of rain to end our current drought. Unless you've been watering it, if your lawn gets any direct sunlight (like our backyard does) it's probably been looking a little dry and brown lately. (And not just from the spots the dogs made, either.) Or maybe you've noticed that the water level is pretty low on area ponds, lakes, streams and lakes here in southeast Minnesota, as well.
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Rochester Furniture Store Tripling In Size with New Building

Opening back in 1989, Quality Woods has moved a few times in the last 32 years. And now, they're moving again...but only a few feet this time. Technically, they'll be moving less than a mile to a 34,000-square-foot store nearer John Hardy's North and and Bowman's Doors Solutions in Rochester, Minnesota. That's according to a plan filed with the city. As their size increases more jobs could be added to the 12 current employees.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

One Item That Is Hiding on Minnesota Properties That Needs to Be Fixed ASAP

When you dial 9-1-1 because of an emergency, seconds matter. Unfortunately, some police departments in Minnesota are noticing that some of those priceless moments are being spent trying to find the right property. Property owners should check their properties immediately and use the list below to ensure that their home can be found fast by emergency personnel when it matters most.
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

2021 Olmsted County Fair Grandstand Entertainment

County fair season is in full swing here in Minnesota, and Olmsted County’s turn to host is coming up next week. The Olmsted County Free Fair, held at Graham Park in Rochester, starts on Monday, July 26th in Rochester and will run through Sunday, August 1st. Kwik Trips in Rochester are already selling specially priced “passport to fun” tickets for the fair. Ride and entertainment tickets will also be available during the fair.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Y-105FM

Minnesota Is Home to the Only Happy Chef Restaurant Left Standing

The big statue out front is The Happy Chef. Named after the original owner, the giant statue has been around since 1963 and grew to a big mid-west chain. "The first Happy Chef Restaurant opened in 1963 in Mankato, Minnesota, and still operates today as the only location. At one time, the chain had 65 restaurants in the Midwest." (Source)

Comments / 0

Community Policy